Summit to debate how AI and data can fuel growth

Data Lab conference

Speaker: Hannah Fry

Senior figures will converge at the annual Data Lab Summit in Edinburgh to discuss how AI and data can be used in growing the economy.

Delegates will hear from keynote speakers, including mathematician Hannah Fry; science broadcaster Professor Kevin Fong OBE; as well as researcher and writer Mike Berners-Lee. Others are to be confirmed.

The event takes place on 23 November at the Balmoral Hoel, Edinburgh in person and online.

Gillian Docherty, CEO, The Data Lab, said: “The pandemic has bought into razor sharp focus the importance of technology to keep Scotland’s economy moving.

“As we look ahead towards our economic and social recovery and helping to build a better Scotland, we know that data and AI will undoubtedly play an increasingly crucial role in reshaping our economy, as well as helping solve some of the world’s most pressing issues, including climate change.

“This year’s Data Summit will pose key questions for everyone to consider – whether from industry, the public sector or academia – as well as acting as a way for the community to come together and encourage innovation to the benefit of the wider economy.”