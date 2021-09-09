Stupart promoted to head of RSM Edinburgh

Audit

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM has appointed Ross Stupart as office managing partner of its Edinburgh office. Mr Stupart joined RSM in 2017 from KPMG and is a prominent tax adviser in the market advising fast growing global privately owned businesses.

With more than 20 years’ experience, including an in-house role at Lloyds Banking Group, he has worked with clients operating in a range of sectors including construction, retail, manufacturing, food and drink, leisure and hospitality, technology and professional services.

He will also continue in his tax partner role and co-lead the firm’s tax transactions group in the UK.

Alex Tait, RSM’s regional managing partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “We have a strong business which continues to grow as we invest in key expertise and capability to ensure we are well placed to support the abundance of exciting, growing Edinburgh businesses.

“Drawing on Ross’ experience and stewardship we look forward to working with more clients to help navigate the transition out of the pandemic and beyond.”

Mr Stupart added: “The pandemic has revealed the resilience, agility and creativity of Scottish business, including ours, to support each other through unprecedented times. We have an exceptional team who have shown dedication and adaptability in supporting our clients.

“I look forward to working together with them to build on our recent successes with further investment in our existing team and new joiners that continue to enhance the breadth of support we can provide to our fantastic clients.”