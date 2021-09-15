Student Loans Co moving to Glasgow’s Buchanan Wharf

New offices

Buchanan Wharf on the south side of the Clyde

The Student Loans Company has agreed a 20-year lease with Drum Property Group for a purpose-built headquarters office building housing up to 1100 staff at Buchanan Wharf, Glasgow.

SLC currently employs approximately 1,700 in Glasgow, its headquarters since 1989, while 7,000 UK Government funded public sector employees are now based in the city.

This is expected to significantly increase with hundreds of Civil Service jobs relocating to the city over the next few years as part of the Places for Growth initiative.

The latest move is part of the UK Government Hubs programme which will be investing in the whole of the UK, and this includes new hubs in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

In addition to managing the student loan book and delivering trusted and transparent servicing of loan accounts for 8.5 million customers from across the UK, SLC also works in partnership with HMRC to collect repayments.

Paula Sussex, chief executive, Student Loans Company said: “This is a fantastic and timely opportunity for SLC as we continue to transform the company to become a modern, responsive and sustainable organisation.

“This purpose-built office at Buchanan Wharf allows SLC to shape a new office experience that optimises opportunities for collaboration, supports future ways of working, enabling us to deliver an outstanding experience to our customers across the UK.”

The new building over 75,000 sq ft has been designed to meet future climate change goals and meets the UK Green Building Council 2025 to 2030 interim energy performance target for offices.

Graeme Bone, group managing director of Drum Property Group, said: “This deal represents the final piece of the Buchanan Wharf jigsaw, and we are delighted to have secured a tenant of the stature of the Student Loans Company in such a challenging market.

“The new office complex will complete one of Scotland’s largest and most important commercial and residential development projects.”

Drum Property Group has a contract with Legal & General on a Build To Rent (BTR) scheme at Buchanan Wharf.

Glasgow’s new waterside regeneration area will also house the new Northern European hub of Barclays Bank.