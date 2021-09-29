Starmer to focus message on ‘responsible’ Labour

Keynote address

Sir Keir Starmer: wants stronger links with business

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will today seek to draw a line under the Jeremy Corbyn era and focus on building links with business and being responsible with taxpayers’ money.

In his address to the party conference in Brighton he will claim “Labour will be back in business”, able to tackle the big issues facing the country following its disastrous defeat in the 2019 general election.

He will say: “Too often in the history of this party our dream of the good society falls foul of the belief that we will not run a strong economy. But you don’t get one without the other and under my leadership we are committed to both.

“I can promise you that under my leadership Labour will be back in business.”

Labour sources say the speech “will be a clear indication that Labour will never again go into an election with a manifesto that isn’t a serious plan for government.”

The party has already received some support from business, with the CBI’s chief economist Rain Newton Smith describing the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ pro-business speech as a “significant shift, signalling that the party views business as part of the solution and not a problem to be solved.”

The CBI particularly welcomed Labour’s plans to reform business rates and its proposals for green investments.

“This is something business can get behind, as are commitments to sound public finances, incentivising investment and promoting entrepreneurship,” said Ms Newton Smith.

Sir Keir will also claim Labour is the party of the union and that it can cut through the squabble between the SNP and Conservative parties.

He is expected to say: “I believe in the Union of the nations of these islands, but we have a cavalier [UK] government that is placing that in peril.

“Scotland is in the unfortunate position of having two bad governments – the Tories at Westminster and the SNP at Holyrood.

“When Nicola Sturgeon took office, she said she wanted to be judged on her record.

“These days with the poorest in society less well educated and less healthy, and the tragedy of so many drug-related deaths, we hear rather less about the SNP’s record.

“The SNP and the Tories walk in lockstep. They both exploit the constitutional divide for their own ends. Labour is the party that wants to bring our nations together.”

On the record of Boris Johnson’s government, he will add: “I see the government lost in the woods with two paths beckoning. One path leads back where we came from. None of the lessons of Covid are heeded.

“The divisions and flaws that were brutally exposed by the pandemic all worsen.

“But there is another path down which we address the chronic problems revealed by Covid with the kindness and the togetherness that got us through.

“That path leads to a future in which a smart government enlists the brilliance of scientific invention to create an economy in which people are healthy and well-educated.

“The questions we face in Britain today are big ones.

“[They are] how we emerge from the biggest pandemic in a century, how we make our living in a competitive world. The climate crisis, our relationship with Europe, the future of our Union.”

“These are big issues, but our politics is so small. So our politics needs to grow to meet the scale of the challenge.”

Labour sources claim the speech will be unlike others given by political leaders in recent years.

A Labour source said: “Keir’s speech will be noticeably different from what you’ve heard from Labour in recent years.

“It will be more optimistic, more focused on the future, more outward looking.

“The speech will be a demonstration of the way the Labour party has changed.

“It will be a clear indication that Labour will never again go into an election with a manifesto that isn’t a serious plan for government.”

However, Sir Keir also faces big challenges within the party. He criticised his deputy Angela Rayner after she called the UK Government “scum” and has seen a trade union resign its membership.

Despite the ongoing rows within his party, Sir Keir insisted winning was more important than party unity.

He said: “Winning a general election [is the key]. I didn’t come into politics to vote over and over again in Parliament and lose, and then tweet about it. I came into politics to go into government to change millions of lives for the better.”

On the fuel crisis the Labour leader refused to blame Brexit.

He said: “I wouldn’t say that Brexit is to blame. What I would say is that it was inevitable as we exited the EU that we needed a plan to deal with drivers.

“That is obvious whether you voted Remain or voted Leave, and we took that decision years ago.

“And here we are with a shortage of drivers which was completely predictable and predicted – and the government hasn’t got a plan.”