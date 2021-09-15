SPFL clubs hire Deloitte to review league’s finances

Pressure on CEO

By a Daily Business reporter |

Neil Doncaster has welcomed the review (pic: SNS Group)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster’s handling of the league’s earning power will come under scrutiny after five clubs commissioned a review of its branding and structure.

Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibs, have teamed up with Big Four accountancy firm Deloitte to look into the league’s finances and potential for leveraging more support.

A statement read: “SPFL member clubs, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian, with the endorsement of the SPFL, have commissioned independent advisers to assist in a strategic and holistic review of the SPFL.

“The primary focus is on identifying ways of unlocking significant additional revenues for the benefit of all in professional Scottish club football.

“As a group of clubs, who will spend around £600m over the next ten years (in both operations and infrastructure) we believe a clear vision and strategy with measurable goals is needed if Scottish football is to continue to grow and prosper on and off the pitch.

“And ultimately compete with similar-sized countries and leagues across Europe.

“The clubs, who have commissioned this work with Deloitte, welcome the engagement of all stakeholders in the game and intend to make the key outcomes and recommendations public.”

The statement is signed by the chairmen of the five clubs.

It identifies four key areas – commercial growth, brand, structure and strategic projects – which the clubs feel can be improved upon.

The clubs insist it is “not about redistribution of existing income sources in favour of so-called ‘bigger clubs’,” adding that “a rising tide lifts all ships”.

It is hoped the annual distribution to member clubs can be increased from its current level of £27m a year to “at least £50m” within the next five years.

The SPFL was formed in June 2013 following a merger between the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish Football League.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We wholeheartedly welcome and support any initiative that has the good of the game at its heart.”