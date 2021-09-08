SKSi hires four ahead of likely insolvency surge

Accountancy

Scott Bastick: tackling insolvencies

Accountancy firm SKSi Scotland has hired four senior insolvency staff in as it prepares for what many fear will be a rise in insolvencies following the end of two key government Covid-19 support schemes.

Restructuring specialist Alistair Dickson, head of SKSi Scotland, is anticipating the end of the Furlough Scheme and support measures in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act.

SKSi has recruited Shona Maxwell, Scott Bastick, Donald Scott and Robin Panton, all of whom have worked together for a number or years at other Scottish insolvency practices.

Mr Dickson said: “We’re very pleased to have been able to expand our Edinburgh team and we anticipate that they will provide support to businesses all over Scotland in the coming months.”