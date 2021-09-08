Main Menu

Accountancy

SKSi hires four ahead of likely insolvency surge

| September 8, 2021

Scott Bastick: tackling insolvencies

Accountancy firm SKSi Scotland has hired four senior insolvency staff in as it prepares for what many fear will be a rise in insolvencies following the end of two key government Covid-19 support schemes. 

Restructuring specialist Alistair Dickson, head of SKSi Scotland, is anticipating the end of the Furlough Scheme and support measures in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act.

SKSi has recruited Shona Maxwell, Scott Bastick, Donald Scott and Robin Panton, all of whom have worked together for a number or years at other Scottish insolvency practices.

Mr Dickson said: “We’re very pleased to have been able to expand our Edinburgh team and we anticipate that they will provide support to businesses all over Scotland in the coming months.” 

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Lesley McPherson

McPherson back in Scotland with Royal London

Lesley McPherson has joined Royal London in Edinburgh to develop communications and brand strategy forRead More

Sarah Freel

Freel returns to Lovell to grow social housing

Lovell, the Scottish provider of partnership housing, has re-hired Sarah Freel as partnership manager toRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.