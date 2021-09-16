Shaw joins CodeClan as chief delivery officer

Coding

CodeClan has hired a chief delivery officer from M&G, with Ceri Shaw joining Scotland’s digital skills academy. Previously M&G chief engineer in customer technology, Ms Shaw has also held roles at Sky and FreeAgent. She is also a steering committee member of Equate Scotland and a co-founder of Women Who Code Edinburgh.

She said: “I’ve followed CodeClan since day one and have greatly admired how they’re contributing to the tech ecosystem in Scotland.

“I’ve also worked with and hired a number of CodeClan graduates, so I’ve seen the considerable value of CodeClan’s output first-hand. I’m excited to be joining the team and the opportunity to make a real difference to the nation’s tech community.”

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, CodeClan CEO, said: “Ceri gets CodeClan, has worked closely with our team and taken on some of the amazing people who have graduated from here over the last couple of years.

“I am also thrilled for her leadership and passion to encourage and coach more women into technology, her co-founding of Women Who Code Edinburgh is a great role model for the staff and students.

“Most importantly, we have a hugely talented individual who is going to add considerably to the strength of our leadership team.”

CodeClan experienced record demand for its programming, data and bespoke courses in 2020, when it marked its 5th anniversary and has produced over 1,400 graduates since opening its doors in 2015.