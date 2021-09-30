Sensors help manage surge in visitors to beauty spots

IT solution

Loch Morlich in the Cairngorms National Park

Cairngorms National Park Authority is working with an Internet of Things firm to help manage an increasing number of visitors drawn to the great outdoors.

North, the IoT service and solutions provider, has installed gateways and sensor devices, enabling the Park Authority and other land managers to monitor footfall, route usage and vehicle parking.

The £6 million scheme is funded by the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and North.

Adam Streeter-Smith, recreation & access manager for the Park Authority, said: “In time, the data collected will help us all build up a much better picture of who uses the area and the peak times for visiting.

“We will make this information available for others to use so that we can manage the area better.”

Alasdair Rettie, group technical director at North, said: “The pandemic has seen a huge upsurge in people taking up walking and outdoor activities and it is important that data plays a role in monitoring such trends to protect beauty spots, ensuring that we can facilitate tourism in a sustainable way.”