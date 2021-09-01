Scotgold hiring as revenue exceeds costs for first time

Boost for mine

Mining has been uninterrupted

Gold miner Scotgold Resources said monthly production revenues at its mine near Loch Lomond have exceeded operating costs for the first time in the company’s history.

In an operational update, the company said mining activity at the Cononish mine continued uninterrupted during August.

The company is looking to build its workforce with additional mining and processing plant operatives, as well as purchasing and warehouse staff.

This recruitment and training programme is being conducted in parallel with a cost rationalisation exercise to minimise excess expenditure with a focus on reducing external contractors and targeting fixed costs.

“Everything is going according to our overall strategy which is to be a consistent and stable producer,” said chief executive Philip Day.