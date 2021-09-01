Main Menu

Boost for mine

Scotgold hiring as revenue exceeds costs for first time

| September 1, 2021
Scotgold-Cononish

Mining has been uninterrupted

Gold miner Scotgold Resources said monthly production revenues at its mine near Loch Lomond have exceeded operating costs for the first time in the company’s history.

In an operational update, the company said mining activity at the Cononish mine continued uninterrupted during August.

The company is looking to build its workforce with additional mining and processing plant operatives, as well as purchasing and warehouse staff. 

This recruitment and training programme is being conducted in parallel with a cost rationalisation exercise to minimise excess expenditure with a focus on reducing external contractors and targeting fixed costs.

“Everything is going according to our overall strategy which is to be a consistent and stable producer,” said chief executive Philip Day.

Industry, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Paul Sheerin

Factories poised to hold on to gains in last quarter

Paul Sheerin: ‘inspiring’ Scotland’s industrial firms are on an upward curve for the second quarterRead More

STV

STV lottery sale | car output falls | Hays resumes payout

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 5pm: Shares edge lower London shares spent the day under waterRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.