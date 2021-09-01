Saracen adds Birch to investment team

Asset management

SVM fund manager Alasdair Birch has joined Saracen Fund Managers as an investment director on its Global Income and Growth and UK Alpha funds.

Mr Birch spent almost a decade at SVM and moves to Saracen which was acquired by Martin Gilbert’s consolidation vehicle AssetCo.

Saracen chief executive and fund manager Graham Campbell said: “Alasdair’s investment convictions and past experience make him a superb fit for Saracen.

“His appointment forms part of our ambitious plans for the business. We aim to strengthen the investment team, continue to deliver for our clients and also over time broaden both our client base and our product range.”

Before joining SVM as an analyst, Mr Birch worked at BNP Paribas for nine months as a junior portfolio manager.

AssetCo has already poached Columbia Threadneedle’s sales boss Gary Collins, in a bid to boost Saracen’s client base and product range.