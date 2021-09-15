Main Menu

Johnson wields axe

Raab leaves Foreign Office in Cabinet reshuffle

| September 15, 2021

Dominic Raab: moved to Justice

Three ministers have been sacked and the Foreign Secretary given a new job as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks a “strong and united” Cabinet following the turbulence of the past year.

Dominic Raab has left the Foreign Office and been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and replaces Robert Buckland as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

Gavin Williamson has been sacked as Education Secretary while Robert Jenrick has been removed from his post at housing.

Speculation surrounded Amanda Milling‘s position as co-chairman of the Conservative Party. 

.. more follows

News, Politics, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Buchanan Wharf

Student Loans Co moving to Glasgow’s Buchanan Wharf

Buchanan Wharf on the south side of the Clyde The Student Loans Company has agreedRead More

Campbell Fleming

Gilbert’s AssetCo hires ex-SLA executive as CEO

Campbell Fleming: new CEO AssetCo, the consolidation vehicle led by Martin Gilbert, has hired CampbellRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.