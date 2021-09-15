Raab leaves Foreign Office in Cabinet reshuffle

Johnson wields axe

Dominic Raab: moved to Justice

Three ministers have been sacked and the Foreign Secretary given a new job as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks a “strong and united” Cabinet following the turbulence of the past year.

Dominic Raab has left the Foreign Office and been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and replaces Robert Buckland as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

Gavin Williamson has been sacked as Education Secretary while Robert Jenrick has been removed from his post at housing.

Speculation surrounded Amanda Milling‘s position as co-chairman of the Conservative Party.

.. more follows