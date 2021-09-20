Main Menu

Daily Business Live

Pru raising £2bn in Hong Kong | SSE ‘no decision’ on break-up

| September 20, 2021

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

10.30am: Turnover up at Eureka Solutions

Cloud-based business software firm Eureka Solutions has posted a 2% rise in annual turnover to £4.5m in the 12 months to the end of May. The East Kilbride firm also saw enquiries double and client numbers increase by 4% and it has hired 12 staff.

CEO David Lindores said: “Like every other employer, we’ve had to deal with fear and uncertainty, but we have focused on our clients, just as many of them turned to cloud-based software as a work from home solution.”

8.15am: FTSE 100 plunges

The FTSE 100 plunged at the open and was trading 70 points lower at 6,893.85.

7.40am: Pru to raise funds in Hong Kong

Prudential

Prudential the UK-based insurer, has confirmed plans to raise HK$22.5bn (£2bn) through a listing of shares on the Hong Kong stock market.

The group said it would sell 130.8m new shares or about 5% of its total in issue through a combination of an institutional placing, an employee tranche and an offer of 6.5m shares to investors in Hong Kong.

Pricing will be determined on 25 September but will be a maximum price of HK$172 per share, with dealings in the shares to start in Hong Kong on 4 October.

The company last week completed the demerger of its US business Jackson Life, after pressure from activist shareholder Third Point which built up a 5% stake in the Pru last year.

7am: SSE says ‘no decision’ on break-up

Energy firm SSE said there has been “no decision” to break up the group, following a report that it would succumb to pressure from activist investor Elliot.

Full story here

Global markets

Traders expected a nervous opening in London after Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 3% amid concerns over stagflation – rising prices combined with slow economic growth.

The FTSE 100 looks unlikely to climb back above the 7,000-mark with China also taking a hard line on commodity prices and UK investors focused on the growing crisis around gas prices and food supplies.

Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for public holidays.

Daily Business Live, Economy & Markets, Energy, Finance & Law, Markets No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Seafood Restaurant

Blue chips below 7,000 | diners hit retail sales

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 5pm: Blue chips below 7,000 The FTSE 100 fell below 7,000Read More

Kier

John Lewis cuts losses | Kier back in black | Galliford Try

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 5pm: Airlines soar on travel change talk Airlines were among theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.