Pru raising £2bn in Hong Kong | SSE ‘no decision’ on break-up

10.30am: Turnover up at Eureka Solutions

Cloud-based business software firm Eureka Solutions has posted a 2% rise in annual turnover to £4.5m in the 12 months to the end of May. The East Kilbride firm also saw enquiries double and client numbers increase by 4% and it has hired 12 staff.

CEO David Lindores said: “Like every other employer, we’ve had to deal with fear and uncertainty, but we have focused on our clients, just as many of them turned to cloud-based software as a work from home solution.”

8.15am: FTSE 100 plunges

The FTSE 100 plunged at the open and was trading 70 points lower at 6,893.85.

7.40am: Pru to raise funds in Hong Kong

Prudential the UK-based insurer, has confirmed plans to raise HK$22.5bn (£2bn) through a listing of shares on the Hong Kong stock market.

The group said it would sell 130.8m new shares or about 5% of its total in issue through a combination of an institutional placing, an employee tranche and an offer of 6.5m shares to investors in Hong Kong.

Pricing will be determined on 25 September but will be a maximum price of HK$172 per share, with dealings in the shares to start in Hong Kong on 4 October.

The company last week completed the demerger of its US business Jackson Life, after pressure from activist shareholder Third Point which built up a 5% stake in the Pru last year.

7am: SSE says ‘no decision’ on break-up

Energy firm SSE said there has been “no decision” to break up the group, following a report that it would succumb to pressure from activist investor Elliot.

Full story here

Global markets

Traders expected a nervous opening in London after Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 3% amid concerns over stagflation – rising prices combined with slow economic growth.

The FTSE 100 looks unlikely to climb back above the 7,000-mark with China also taking a hard line on commodity prices and UK investors focused on the growing crisis around gas prices and food supplies.

Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for public holidays.