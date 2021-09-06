Omega submits Covid test case | Macfarlane board hire

Daily Business Live

9am: Blue chips start brightly

London’s traders gave the FTSE 100 a better than expected start after a weak jobs report in the US on Friday.

After the first hour, the blue chip index was trading 38 points higher at 7,176.47.

Small cap stock Powerhouse Energy was 18% higher after it emerged that German gases giant Linde could deploy some of the UK group’s unique plastics recycling technology.

7am: Omega submits Covid test evidence

Scottish medical testing firm Omega Diagnostics Omega has submitted evidence for its Covid self-testing kit to the European authorities.

The test is already approved for professional-use and once approved would allow the test to be sold in Europe for home-use.

Colin King, CEO of Omega, said: “As a result of a lot of hard work by our team and Ulster University, we are very pleased to have submitted all of the information required for self-test use approval for our VISITECT COVID-19 antigen test. Once approval is granted, we anticipate strong demand for a UK developed and manufactured product.

“Furthermore, we believe we have a high-quality, high-performance product with significant global appeal, including the US market, due to that market’s size and high barriers to entry. “

7am: Macfarlane NED

Macfarlane Group has appointed lawyer Aleen Gulvanessian as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October.

She will chair the Glasgow packaging group’s remuneration committee, succeeding Andrea Dunstan.

Ms Gulvanessian was a corporate partner at Eversheds Sutherland for 30 years before stepping down in May 2019 to become a consultant on boards and governance matters. An experienced corporate lawyer, she has advised private and quoted UK companies across a range of sectors.

Gulvanessian is a member of the Governance Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, to which she was appointed in June 2019.

Stuart Paterson, Chairman of Macfarlane Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Aleen to the Board of Macfarlane Group. I am confident that her strong legal, Governance and general corporate experience will be a significant asset for the business.”

Global markets

Chinese equities rose sharply this morning, led by tech shares, amid plans for a new stock exchange in Beijing with sentiment boosted by market-friendly rhetoric. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also rose 0.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.7%, extending a rally on hopes a new prime minister there would bring added fiscal stimulus.

Otherwise, traders are still poring over the implications of Friday’s US payroll data.

The world’s largest economy added just 235,000 new jobs last month – around 500,000 fewer than expected with the rapid spread of the Covid delta variant blamed for the shortfall.

Wall Street is closed for Labor Day.

Brent crude oil fell 82 cents to $71.79 a barrel, while US crude lost 73 cents to $68.56.

In UK corporate news, Dunelm, Ted Baker and Morrisons are among firms reporting figures this week.