Nu-Style Products takes first step into England

Laminate growth

Andrew Donaldson: step forward

Laminate panel manufacturer, Nu-Style Products, is opening its first distribution centre south of the border.

Aberdeen-based Nu-Style, part of the James Donaldson Group, is expanding into Birmingham, trading under the Perform Panel name, in response to increasing demand for the products across the UK and Europe.

The move forms part of a five-year strategy for Nu-Style, which has included a £1 million investment to increase both capacity and quality.

New machinery and an upgraded site in Aberdeen has substantially increased production capacity for Perform Panel, enabling Nu-Style to grow sales while boosting the product range, moving from 16 decors in 2017 to over 50 in 2021.

Brandon Townsend has been appointed as depot manager of the 6,000m² site, which will also see the creation of 10 jobs in the next six months.

Steve Galbraith, managing director, said: “We have seen continuous growth in demand for Perform Panel over the last few years.

“We’re really looking forward to making this first move into England, and we’re excited to see what comes next.”

Andrew Donaldson, CEO of James Donaldson & Sons, adds: “This is a great step forward for Perform Panel, Nu-Style and the Donaldson Group as a whole. It’s fantastic to see the investment in this brand coming to fruition, and it is particularly positive to see this expansion in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Nu-Style joined the James Donaldson Group in 2016. The 160-year-old family business comprises ten specialist timber and building product businesses, operating throughout the UK from 43 locations employing over 1,100 people.