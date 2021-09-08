New Fife facility will tackle hard-to-recycle plastics

60 jobs planned

Plastic garment hangers are hard to recycle

Yes Recycling is to create 60 jobs at a facility in Glenrothes that will turn hard-to-recycle products such as garment hangers and printed packaging film into an alternative to plywood.

The firm has invested “multiple millions” into the centre which will open in late October and create 60 jobs.

It has received £520,000 from the Circular Economy Investment Fund, administered by Zero Waste Scotland together with funding from the European Regional Development Fund and the Scottish Government.

The plant will feature new patented recycling technology and will recycle 15,000 tonnes per annum of low-grade post-consumer plastic. This will then be processed into pellets and flake, as well as creating a new generation of high strength Ecosheet, an alternative to plywood.

New facility (L-R): Pamela Stevenson (Fife Council), Omer Kutluoglu, (Yes Recycling), Councillor Altany Craik, and John McFarlane (Fife Council)

Ecosheet is as strong as plywood, in line with plywood pricing, and with a much greater life span than plywood. Ecosheet is also less damaging to the environment than plywood as it is recyclable at end of life.

Much of the recycling material for the factory will come from Dunfermline-based Cireco, as well as some commercial streams.

Omer Kutluoglu, co-founder and director at the Buckinghamshire-based firm, commented: “Opportunities are limitless for the recycling industry in Scotland, with local authority and government guidance focusing on making a change for the better.

“Investment in change is evident across Scotland, and for us, Fife is the ideal location for our first plant of this kind.

“We’ve been well supported by Fife Council’s InvestFife services, which has included business and employability support.”

Scottish Development International (SDI) and Fife Council’s InvestFife services have provided support.

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at SDI, said: “SDI is committed to working in partnership with regional organisations, such as InvestFife. Yes Recycling’s decision to locate in Glenrothes shows that collaborative approach is delivering results.”