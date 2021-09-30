New cronyism row after Tory donor appointed minister

Role for Offord

Malcolm Offord: donor

A new ‘cronyism’ row has erupted after Boris Johnson appointed a donor to the Tory party as a peer and appointed him a minister in the Scotland Office.

Malcolm Offord, a financier in the City of London who has given the party £147,500, has become number three under Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

His appointment fills the vacancy left by the sacking of north east Tory MP David Duguid but has been described as a further signal of the Prime Minister’s contempt for democracy.

The SNP’s Shadow Cabinet Office spokesperson Stewart Hosie said: “The stench of rampant cronyism surrounding this Tory government grows day by day.

“There are already serious questions facing the Tories over the use of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money for vanity projects and Covid contracts, but to now hand out roles and peerages to party donors shows contempt for democracy.

“Boris Johnson has clearly failed to appoint someone within his own ranks and has now had to go searching for a financial associate to help counter the growing support for independence.

Mr Offord was drawn into a row when Ruth Davidson endorsed him to become a Holyrood candidate.