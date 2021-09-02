Murgitroyd expands global plan with Dublin deal

Move into Ireland

Gordon Stark: broadening support

Murgitroyd, the global intellectual property company, has acquired Hanna Moore + Curley, one of Ireland’s top European patent and trade mark attorney firms.

Dublin-headquartered HMC, which specialises in obtaining intellectual property protection for a wide range of sectors, also has a presence in China, which expands Murgitroyd’s global reach in the Far East.

The acquisition adds specialist attorney technical expertise and further develops Murgitroyd’s pan-European presence, complementing services offered through its existing offices in the UK, Germany, Italy, Ireland, France, Switzerland and Finland.

Murgitroyd CEO Gordon Stark said: “The addition of Hanna Moore + Curley advances Murgitroyd’s strategic ambition to grow the business in Europe, broaden support for our North American corporate clients and add a new dimension to our business development in Asia.

“HMC is a highly regarded and progressive IP business and the integration of our Dublin offices will enhance client services and future business development.

“To meet emerging intellectual property demands and anticipate the challenges facing local, national and international clients, many of whom are at the leading edge in their fields, we are increasing the scale and depth of our technical knowledge and expertise and expanding our global footprint.

“HMC will strengthen our reach within Europe and our presence in the Far East – a region that continues to be of increasing interest to our clients – and brings on board a very talented team that will add specialist knowledge in the electronics, software and digital sectors.”

Barry Moore of Hanna, Moore + Curley said: “We have grown our business steadily and successfully since 2003 and we now believe that joining forces with Murgitroyd will accelerate our growth ambitions.

“We will be able to access more resources and more people as well as gaining a greater geographical spread.”

The Dublin offices will be consolidated, with no loss of jobs. New investment will be made in resources to support the future growth of the enlarged Dublin operation.