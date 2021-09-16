Morgan reunited with Murdoch at talkTV

Broadcaster's new role

Piers Morgan: quit ITV over Meghan Markle outburst

Broadcaster Piers Morgan has been reunited with media mogul Rupert Murdoch to join a television show launching in the new year.

Morgan, who left ITV’s Good Morning Britain following his controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex, will be part of the team at talkTV, airing in the UK, Sky News Australia and Fox News streaming service Fox Nation in the US.

He will also join The Sun and New York Post newspapers as a columnist and present a series of true crime documentaries.

He said it was “great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. Morgan was the youngest editor of a national UK newspaper in 50 years when Murdoch installed him at the now-defunct News of the World in 1994.

Tweeting about his return to the Murdoch empire, he said: “The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun…”

There has been speculation about his next move since he walked out of the ITV studio after questioning whether Meghan Markle was being truthful in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she said had been having suicidal thoughts.

His comments prompted more than 50,000 complaints from viewers, a record, but media regulator Ofcom ruled that he did not break broadcasting rules.

Murdoch’s new talkTV will be hoping for better luck than GB News, which has focused on-air personalities and opinion but has been beset with a turnover of high profile staff since its launch in June.

Earlier this week, former BBC and Sunday Times journalist Andrew Neil announced that he was stepping down as the channel’s chairman amid claims of a behind-the-scenes clash with its management.

News UK said that talkTV would feature “proper hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries.”

