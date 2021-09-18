Minister in talks over gas price threat to food supplies

Production crisis

Kwasi Kwarteng: meeting gas suppliers

Government ministers are holding crisis talks with the energy industry as a spike in wholesale gas prices prompts fears of food shortages.

High global demand, maintenance issues and lower solar and wind energy output have all been blamed on the increased cost of wholesale gas.

This in turn has hit production of carbon dioxide, which is vital for producing and transporting supermarket staples such as bread and meat, as well as beer and fizzy drinks.

Two of England’s biggest fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire – which use the gas to produce ammonium nitrate – have shut down.

Concern is rising over empty shelves

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has responded to calls from the food industry to hold urgent talks with companies such as National Grid, ScottishPower, Eon and EdF and the energy regulator Ofgem.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processing Association, said: ‘This has come as a huge shock, it has happened so quickly.

“I think everyone is outraged in the industry that these fertiliser plants can shut down without any warning whatsoever and suddenly take something which is so essential to the food supply chain off-stream just like that.

“We really need Government to step in now and actually do something.”