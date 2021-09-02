Milambo becomes director at Crown Estate Scotland

Property

Crown Estate Scotland has appointed Oster Milambo as director of property with effect from 15 September.

Most recently head of estates at Port of London Authority, Mr Milambo (pictured) is a chartered commercial property surveyor, with more than 14 years’ experience in leading multi-skilled property teams to deliver commercial property investment initiatives, capital projects and asset management.

Mr Milambo holds a BSc in agricultural sciences from the University of Zambia, an MSc in real estates management from Birmingham City University and an Executive MBA in business administration from Henley Business School. He is also a member of (and APC assessor for) the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and a Prince2 practitioner.

Simon Hodge, Crown Estate Scotland chief executive, said: “Oster brings a wealth of experience in commercial property and land. I know Oster is keen to build strong partnerships with tenants, partner organisations and developers as we work to invest in property, natural resources and people to generate lasting value for Scotland.”

Mr Milambo said: “I am looking forward to being part of the future success of the organisation, and contributing to the sustainable harnessing of natural capital for the benefit of the people of Scotland.”