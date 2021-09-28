Midfield trio can boost Scotland’s World Cup bid

Clarke names squad

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Fit: Scott McTominay (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has named midfielders Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong in his squad for next month’s crucial World Cup qualifying double-header against Israel and the Faroe Islands.

McGregor played in the victory over Austria earlier this month but has missed the last four matches for his club through injury. If fully fit, he will be a key man as the Scots try to keep their qualifying bid on course after their Vienna triumph.

Former Celt Armstrong has yet to feature in a competitive game for Southampton this season due to a calf problem, although Manchester United star McTominay is back in Premier League action after a groin injury.

Also returning to the 24-man squad is Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin, with St Johnstone’s Zander Clark dropping out.

James Forrest, Greg Taylor and Declan Gallagher also miss out.

Scotland host Israel on Saturday, 9 October before visiting the Faroes three days later.

Clarke’s men are second in Group F after six fixtures, seven points behind Denmark and one ahead of Israel, with the Faroes second bottom of the six-team qualifying section.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Andy Robertson (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour (Norwich City, on loan from Chelsea), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), David Turnbull (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Strikers: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).