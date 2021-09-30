M&H Carriers partners John Lewis to meet delivery surge

Warehouse deal

Mike Buchan: demand has gone through the roof

Scottish distribution firm M&H Carriers has partnered with John Lewis to expand its warehousing capacity.

Under the arrangement, John Lewis will handle all warehousing, picking and loading of M&H Carriers’ home deliveries in the region through its Aberdeen facility.

Home delivery manager Mike Buchan said: “The demand for two-man deliveries has gone through the roof over the last few months as shopping habits continue to change and more people are ordering large and bulky items online.

“By moving into these new premises, we are not only able to provide a greater delivery service to customers across the north of Scotland – but we have also been able to help provide work and employment for all those who worked in the warehouse while John Lewis’ Aberdeen store was open.

“We’ve had a long relationship with John Lewis, having carried out their local deliveries for a number of years. This is the first time they have partnered with an external business in this way, so we are delighted to have this opportunity to expand our operations and enhance our service offering.”