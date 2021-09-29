Mediaworks expands | LA move for design agency

Media moves

Mediaworks’ Edinburgh staff

Digital marketing agency Mediaworks has announced a number of hires in Scotland following sharp business growth in the last quarter.

Having installed Nick Smith as Scotland managing partner in April, the company aims to add a further 20 staff over the next 18 months.

Angela Stewart joined as growth manager from SKY AdSmart and Jacob Chan as head of strategy from Global Radio. Among other hires, Nikki Alcorn was appointed account director from Carat and Barry Snedden moved from DC Thomson to become growth manager.

New clients include Cowberry Homes, Muir Homes and Hello Scotland.

Mr Smith said: “We have an exciting few months ahead and are already looking for more talented, digital-savvy candidates to join us here in Edinburgh.”

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder of Mediaworks, added: “I’m thrilled to see how quickly our Edinburgh office’s growth has accelerated in such a short space of time. We’re fully focussed on becoming a significant force in the Scottish market.”

The agency has 150 full-time staff across its offices which are also in Newcastle, Leeds and London.

Aberdeen design agency opens LA office

Daniel Clydesdale and Eilidh Dunsire

Aberdeen-based creative design agency Dunclyde has opened an office in Los Angeles.

Dunclyde, founded in 2018 by Daniel Clydesdale and Eilidh Dunsire, provides strategy-led brand and web design services to local, national and international companies.

To facilitate further growth, the agency has brought in Jonny Seligman as sales and account manager in Los Angeles.

He has worked across the US as a project manager with a history in client experience and retention, and was a digital events coordinator for the 2020 Presidential Election with the Democratic Party where he helped to mobilise volunteers in the largest outreach campaign in history – reaching 12 million people.