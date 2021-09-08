Main Menu

McPherson back in Scotland with Royal London

| September 8, 2021
Lesley McPherson

Lesley McPherson has joined Royal London in Edinburgh to develop communications and brand strategy for Britain’s biggest mutual life and pensions company.

Ms McPherson returns to Scotland after five years as director of communications at Co-operative Bank in Manchester.

Before that she spent three years as chief communications officer at Edinburgh City Council.

Her role at Royal London sees her return to the life and pensions sector after her early career was spent at Scottish Life and Aegon in Edinburgh, before she moved to the Association of British Insurers.

