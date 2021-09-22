London hosts Barbados diplomatic and business event

Investment event

Barbados: more than idyllic beaches

London will host a reception for those seeking to discover more about exciting investment opportunities in the Caribbean island of Barbados. The event is another signal of the return to normalcy, as the UK emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This special event will be held at the London Park Plaza Hotel on Thursday 23 September from 2pm. The reception will be hosted by Invest Barbados, the economic development agency of the government of Barbados. Speakers will include Barbados’ High Commissioner to the UK, Milton Innis and CEO of Invest Barbados Kaye-Anne Brathwaite.

It also comes as a precursor to a trade mission to the island, which will take place from 22-27 November 2021, the first in-person mission to Barbados since the start of Covid in early 2020. The Investment and Trade Mission to Barbados will be hosted by Renfrewshire Business Network, Invest Barbados, and the Department for International Trade and Export Barbados.

The investment event comes hot on the heels of the recent announcement of Scotland’s only direct route to the Caribbean, with Virgin Atlantic launching a connection from Edinburgh to Bridgetown, Barbados, set to launch on 5 December.

Famed as a popular tourism destination, Barbados also offers a warm and welcoming investment climate. It also has the lowest structure of income tax rates and some of the most competitive personal income taxes. Barbados is a gateway to investment in the wider Caribbean and Latin America.

Investment opportunities for exploration include niche manufacturing, global banking, information and computer technology (ICT), global education, food and drink, wealth management, insurance, renewable energy, and medical tourism among others.

Additionally, the innovative and highly successful 12-month ‘Welcome Stamp’ was introduced at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which enables individuals to stay and work remotely on the island without changing their tax residency.

Barbados’ educational system is also renowned globally, with a literacy rate of 99.7%, one of the highest in the world, delivering a highly talented workforce.

Commenting on the event, CEO of Invest Barbados, Kaye Brathwaite, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event, particularly as the UK sees a greater level of normalcy amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic. Barbados remains an incredibly desirable place to do business and is a stable political and economic jurisdiction. Our welcoming investment climate compliments the enviable quality of life that we offer.

“Our novel Welcome Stamp has also proven globally popular, enabling individuals to stay and work remotely on the island without changing their tax residency.

“Additionally, Barbados is a long-established hub for global business and you’re invited to grow your business here. We urge all those interested in exploring the opportunities that we offer, to attend our event in London and discover more.”

