Johnston Carmichael joins Moore Global network

Accountancy deal

Anton Colella: major step forward

Scottish accountancy practice Johnston Carmichael is joining the global accounting, audit, and advisory network Moore Global.

It will become part of a community with 30,000 staff across 640 offices in 110 countries.

Johnston Carmichael and London-based Moore Kingston Smith will create two anchor businesses for the UK network.

Anton Colella, Scotland-based CEO of Moore Global, said: “Welcoming Johnston Carmichael on board marks a major step forward in transforming the Moore Global business in the UK, and beyond.

“As well as being of a substantial size and a leader on its home turf, Johnston Carmichael brings more technical depth to our network, further establishing the UK footprint and adding expertise that will enhance the Moore Global business across all markets.

“However, this move is about so much more than scale. With our executive team having such a strong presence in Scotland, securing influence and impact here is both strategically and symbolically important for the expansion of the Moore Global community.

“For some time, I have admired Johnston Carmichael’s reputation and service offering in the market and I have no doubt that as our new partner the firm will unlock an exciting period of growth.

“Our ambition to become established in the top 10 ranking firms in the UK and globally is now another step closer.”

With more than 850 employees and partners, Johnston Carmichael is the largest independent firm of chartered accountants and business advisers in Scotland, operating from 13 locations across the UK. It will become a full member of the Moore Global UK network, which has 1,200 staff across 34 offices.

Andrew Walker, chief executive of Johnston Carmichael, said: “Not only is there a strong cultural and strategic fit but it will also give our clients and our people access to Moore’s significant breadth and depth of international expertise and experience as one of the leading accounting networks in the world.

“This will only help us to better serve the growing international needs of our clients, supporting their current operations and expansion plans in overseas markets.

“Another attraction for us is Moore Global’s professional learning programme, Moore Talent, which includes the Harvard Leadership programme and the Moore Ambition initiative for young managers.

“This will significantly add to the ongoing development of our in-house JC Academy and existing Leadership Programme, supporting our talented people to grow and develop further, whilst building on our cultural offering, helping attract new sharp minds to the firm.”