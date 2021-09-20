Interpath Advisory opens first UK office in Edinburgh

City letting

Blair Nimmo: ‘important milestone’

Interpath Advisory, the restructuring business spun off from KPMG, has opened its first UK office in Charlotte Square, Edinburgh.

The firm has signed a lease which sees it take the second and third floors of the Grade A-listed townhouse at number 31.

It follows the sale of KPMG’s UK restructuring practice to HIG Capital and Interpath’s managing directors earlier this year.

The London-headquartered company plans a further 10 offices, with leases also already agreed for properties in Aberdeen, Reading and Nottingham.

31 Charlotte Square

Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “This is an important and hugely exciting milestone – not just for our team in Edinburgh, but also for our wider business.

“To open our first Interpath office underscores the fact that we are now an independent business with a fantastic future ahead of us.”

He added: “Like many other organisations across the UK, we have had to adjust to new ways of working during the course of the pandemic, and as such, we want to ensure that all of our new office locations provide our people with a modern and flexible space that can support different styles of working.”

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have moved into our new premises. 31 Charlotte Square is a fantastic space in a superb central location, providing a first-class working environment for our team.

“More importantly, it’s a place where our colleagues in Edinburgh can come together and reconnect, as well as allowing us to meet and host our clients in person – something I think we’ve all missed over the past 18 months.”