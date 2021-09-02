Main Menu

Innovation and start-up debate to boost Borders

By a Daily Business reporter | September 2, 2021
Borders railway

The Borders Railway has been an economic boost

Business leaders and investors from around the world are coming together to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurialism in the South of Scotland.

An online conference on 16 September, supported by Scottish Business Network, will be an opportunity for companies in the area to develop international links.

Confirmed speakers include Bob Keiller, Anna White of Scotland Shop, leading Climate Change Champion Martin Valenti, and recently appointed Department of International Trade Director for  Scotland Rachel Gwyon. They will be joined by other speakers from the US and South East Asia. 

The event will bring together those with ties to the region who are now working around the world with local business figures with talks covering a range of subjects including technology, international trade, and heritage.

Jane Morrison-Ross, CEO at South of Scotland Enterprise, stated: “The conference represents a fantastic opportunity to create international links and opportunities, showcasing the amazing companies in the South of Scotland, demonstrating the potential areas for inward investment and building connections around the globe.”

Russell Dalgleish, chairman of SBN, added: “There are numerous examples of highly innovative companies based across the Borders and Dumfries & Galloway and a critical goal of this conference is to highlight these to an international audience.”

The conference is free-to-attend and places can be booked here

