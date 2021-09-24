Hobson succeeds Westcott as CFO at AMTE Power

Battery power

Battery developer AMTE Power said James Hobson will take over as chief financial officer following the conclusion of its AGM. Mr Hobson joins the Thurso-based company with extensive experience in the energy sector and as a director of a public company.

Most recently, he was CFO of ADC Energy UK, a clean technology company commercialising new DC microgrid technology powered by batteries.

Between 2006 and 2019, He worked for GCM Resources, the AIM-quoted mining and energy company, holding several senior positions and for the last seven years as CFO. He is a fellow chartered accountant and graduated from the University of Tasmania in 1998.

His appointment follows the announcement in June that Adam Westcott would be stepping down from his position as CFO.

Kevin Brundish, CEO, said: “In James, I believe we have found a worthy successor to Adam. He will bring significant sector and public company experience with him and his knowledge of launching new technology-led energy products to global marketplaces fits neatly with AMTE.

“As a board we are looking forward to working with James and pursuing our commercial objectives together.”