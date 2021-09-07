History-maker Matthew not tempted by hat-trick

Europe's Solheim glory

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Solheim smiles: European captain Catriona Matthew and Emily Pedersen

North Berwick’s Catriona Matthew made golfing history by becoming the first European captain to win back-to-back Solheim Cups, but said she would not be bidding for a hat-trick.

The Scot masterminded an impressive 15-13 victory for Europe over USA in Toledo, the Ohio triumph following the win at Gleneagles in 2019.

It’s just the second time that the Europeans have won on American soil.

When asked if she fancied making it a hat-trick of Solheim successes in Spain in 2023, Matthew said that was not her plan, insisting: “Ah, no that’s for someone else.”

Matthew, 52, had seen her team take a two-point lead into the final day’s singles at the Inverness Club but after gains in the first three matches, Europe had to endure a tremendous fightback from the home team who took the next five matches to sit just two points adrift with four games still on the course.

Matilda Castren secured the point which ensured Europe would retain the Solheim Cup with victory over Lizette Salas on the 18th.

Emily Pedersen then had the honour of claiming the winning point on the last against Danielle Kang to complete a stunning victory for Matthew and her team.

“The players dug deep and I am so proud of them,” said the skipper.

“My team have been so fantastic all week. It’s really up to them. I really don’t do a whole lot.”

Georgia Hall said the team couldn’t have had a better person at the helm.

“Our captain’s done a fantastic job with the pairings and the order so we couldn’t have asked for a better captain,” she said.

“She swapped some of the pairings which worked really, really well and to our advantage – she was amazing.

“She’s just so chilled all the time and is really positive with all of us.”

Europe will defend the trophy in Andalusia on Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2023, with the venue for the 18th Solheim Cup the Finca Cortesin course in Casares near Malaga.