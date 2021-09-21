Highland Coast Hotels partners North Coast 500

Jobs plan

Coastal route: North Coast 500

Highland Coast Hotels has announced a partnership with North Coast 500, the coastal touring route in the north of Scotland.

The partnership aims to extend the traditional season and create more career opportunities in the hospitality sector.

Highland Coast Hotels is investing in a modernisation programme, strengthening existing, independently-owned hotels on and around the route.

Chairman David Whiteford said the NC500 has already done good work to create opportunities in terms of employment and economic development.

“As a company, we are focused on providing new high-quality employment, career opportunities within the hospitality sector and supporting local suppliers and business start-ups and wherever possible, encouraging further stimulus to the circular economy.”

Following the group’s launch in April 2021, Highland Coast Hotels acquired several of the region’s landmark hotels; Kylesku Hotel and Restaurant, Newton Lodge; The Royal Golf Hotel Dornoch; and The Royal Marine Hotel Brora.