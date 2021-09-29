Hey Girls unveils Sydney hub for launch into Australia

Overseas expansion

Celia Hodson: ‘significant progress’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Hey Girls, the social enterprise established to eliminate period poverty in the UK, is launching in Australia.

The Musselburgh-based company, which operates a ‘buy-one, donate-one’ model, has donated over 18 million period products to people in need across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It is now set to roll out its service across Australasia from a new distribution hub in Sydney.

All of the profits from Hey Girls goes directly into funding the fight for equal periods. For every purchase made, Hey Girls donates an equivalent product to someone in need.

Celia Hodson, CEO & founder, said: “Hey Girls exists purely to end period poverty and offer everyone a dignified period in the process.

“We have made significant progress in the UK but there is still more to be done globally. Our core goals with our new venture is to help eradicate period poverty in Australia, improve access to quality period products for everyone and increase awareness and education of period health.”

Hey Girls began in 2018 as a kitchen-table start up by Ms Hodson and daughters Kate Smith and Bec Shutt, who had previously experienced period poverty first hand when the family were young.

Now with 18 employees and a multi-million pound turnover, Hey Girls has grown into a global operation with dispatch teams in both Scotland and Norfolk. It has attracted celebrity support from Michael Sheen and Caitlin Moran.

As well as retail outlets, the social enterprise also supplies a number of local authorities, colleges and universities with period products that are distributed free of charge to residents and students.