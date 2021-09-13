Government cancels Valneva’s Covid contract

Company denies claim

Drugs developer Valneva has been told a deal to supply Covid vaccines has been terminated by the UK government which claims the company is in breach of contract.

The French company signed a £1.3 billion deal last September to produce 190 million doses of its experimental drug over fiver years at its facility in Livingston.

The company said in a statement today that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The contract provides HMG with the right to terminate.

HMG has alleged that the company is in breach of its obligations under the supply agreement. The company said it strenuously denies the claim.

Valneva is continuing its VLA2001 development plan. Testing for its pivotal Phase 3 trial, Cov-Compare, is ongoing at Public Health England.

The company recently announced that its Phase 3 results are expected to be available early in the fourth quarter and that these results will form part of its rolling submission for conditional approval of VLA2001 with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Subject to these data and MHRA approval, Valneva believes that initial approval for VLA2001 could be granted in late 2021.

“Valneva has worked tirelessly, and to its best efforts, on the collaboration with HMG including investing significant resources and effort to respond to HMG’s requests for variant-derived vaccines,” it said.

“Valneva continues to be committed to the development of VLA2001 and will increase its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic.”