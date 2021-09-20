Global invests in Glasgow digital technology hub

30 jobs created

The company is investing in Glasgow technology

Global, the media & entertainment group, has opened a technology hub in Glasgow to expand its audio and outdoor offering.

The project will create 30 jobs this year across engineering, data and product.

David Henderson, Global’s chief technology officer, said: “Glasgow is a city that has built a vibrant and thriving technology economy.

“From leading technological institutions to dot coms, there is an outstanding digital skills set in Scotland, which we recognise as a fantastic opportunity to help us build the future of audio and pioneering ad tech.

“Global’s digital transformation is happening at a colossal rate and our Scotland Tech Hub will be instrumental in building the technologies that transform our industry.”

Mark Hallan, director of global investment, SDI at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Global’s new tech hub in Glasgow looks very exciting and underlines the company’s commitment to Scotland.

“This was a project SDI was pleased to support and will deliver a number of highly-skilled, tech-related job opportunities for our workforce.

Global has hired Gina Davidson from The Scotsman as Scotland political editor.