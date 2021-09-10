Glenmorangie’s Lighthouse will test new flavours

New dstillery

The 20m-high glass stillhouse at the new distillery

Glenmorangie today opens the doors to its Lighthouse distillery near Tain in the Highlands with £1 million research and development support from Scottish Enterprise.

The funding recognises the benefits that the facility will bring to the wider whisky industry in Scotland. It will allow the company to experiment with new flavours, finishes and products.

Thomas Moradpour, President and CEO of The Glenmorangie Company, said: “Global demand for Glenmorangie is growing significantly. The first of its kind, our Lighthouse experimental distillery is the keystone of our plans to stay at the forefront of taste innovation.”

Neil Francis, interim managing director of Scottish Development International at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The Scotch whisky industry is one of our country’s proudest success stories and most famous exports, which is why Scottish Enterprise was pleased to support Glenmorangie in delivering this unique, dedicated innovation facility.

“In such a competitive industry, the ability to bring exciting new products to global markets quicker than ever will undoubtedly boost the company’s success, benefiting both the local community and the wider Scottish economy.”