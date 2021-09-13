Main Menu

Acquisition

Gilson Gray adds GCR Financial to portfolio

| September 13, 2021
Graham Robinson

Gilson Gray Financial Management (GGFM) has acquired Dunblane-based holistic financial planning firm, GCR Financial, for a seven-figure sum.

As part of the merger, Graham Robinson, pictured, the former owner of GCR Financial – which specialises in managing family wealth – will will act as a senior financial adviser.

He will be responsible for advising ormer GCR Financial clients, as well as existing GGFM customers and will work closely with GGFM managing director Steve Herkes and managing partner Alastair Lindsay.

Mr Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “GCR Financial has long established itself as a reputable and respected financial planning firm.

“While Graham has been in the industry 40 years this year, our links as a firm go back more than a decade. We felt that now was the optimum time to officially welcome him and his clients into GGFM.

“GCR Financial’s broad client base from across the central belt complements our own and means we can, collectively, provide a broader range financial services under one roof.”   

Mr Robinson added: “Steve and Alastair have been peers and friends for a long time. Today is a landmark moment in the GCR Financial journey and I am confident that the transition will be seamless.”

