Gilmartin takes up COO role at energy group Wood

Energy services

Energy services company Wood has appointed Ken Gilmartin as chief operating officer and the latest member of the company’s executive leadership team. Mr Gilmartin replaces Dave Stewart who will retire at the end of the year following a 25-year career at the company.

As part of his new role, Mr Gilmartin will assume responsibility for execution excellence, operational assurance and optimising and digitalising the way Wood delivers work to its global client base.

He will also lead the recently-formed operational committee and build on the strong momentum in place as part of the strategic focus on building a consistent, high quality way of working across Wood.

Robin Watson, chief executive, said: “Excellent project execution and optimising the way we work, in an increasingly digital world, are at the heart of delivering best-in-class solutions for our clients.

“I’m delighted to welcome someone of Ken’s calibre as our new chief operating officer and have every confidence that he will provide the leadership and rigour to enable us to deliver against one of our most important strategic priorities.”

“I’d also like to put on record my sincere thanks to Dave for his contribution throughout an outstanding career at Wood.”

Mr Gilmartin joins from Jacobs where he held a variety of operational and project leadership roles throughout his 15 years at the firm.

Most recently, he was executive vice president of the people & places solutions business where he held operational responsibility for more than half of Jacobs’ overall business portfolio.