German life sciences firm Sartorius takes Maxim space

New letting

Maxim Office Park

German life sciences group Sartorius has signed a 15-year lease at Maxim Park with landlord, Shelborn Asset Management.

The firm, headquartered in Göttingen, has taken more than 8,500 sq ft within Maxim 3 at the Eurocentral park off the M8. It is aiming to double the current 10 employees.

The space is being fitted out for a laboratory and open offices with meeting rooms and breakout areas for staff and visitors.

Founded in 1870, Sartorius will join other global players in the life sciences sector, such as TC BioPharm, LumiraDX and Altair Medical.

Sartorius is supporting scientists and engineers across the globe to develop and manufacture new drugs in the treatment of diseases such as cancer and dementia as well as new vaccines, for example, in the fight against coronavirus.

More than 12,000 are employed across the Group’s 60 manufacturing and sales sites.

Hannah Lowe of CBRE, joint letting agent for Maxim Park, alongside Knight Frank, said: “Maxim Park has been designed to provide the flexible building layouts and customisable floorplates required for organisations of all kinds, not least life sciences firms like Sartorius that have a specific need for robust and rigorous laboratory conditions.”