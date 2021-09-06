Main Menu

Freel returns to Lovell to grow social housing

| September 6, 2021

Lovell, the Scottish provider of partnership housing, has re-hired Sarah Freel as partnership manager to grow its activity in the social housing sector. Ms Freel (pictured) worked for the company in customer relations and partnership roles for 15 years between 2003 and 2018.

Her latest role will be to develop the company’s social housing offering through partnerships, frameworks and relationships with social housing providers including local authorities and registered social landlords (RSLs).

Ms Freel said: “It is very exciting to lead on our expansion into the social housing sector in Scotland, especially with such ambitious government targets to be met.

“I want to build relationships with local authorities, RSLs and others to show them the value of partnering with Lovell to build high quality homes for social rent.”

Clark Crosbie, land and partnerships director for Lovell, said: “Lovell has been growing consistently for the past two years, so it is very exciting to continue that growth by adding Sarah to our team and expanding our engagement with the social sector in the coming years.”

