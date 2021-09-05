Former KPMG partner joins N4 advisory board

Finance

N4 Partners has appointed former KPMG partner Phil Charles to the Glasgow-based investment firm’s advisory board. Mr Charles (pictured) has spent over two decades working at KPMG where he was latterly a senior partner, leading the global accountancy firm’s services to the private enterprise market across Scotland.

An N4 spokesperson commented: “Throughout his career, Phil has been renowned as a trusted adviser to both business owners and their management teams throughout the UK.

“His experience will prove to be invaluable as we continue to expand our Portfolio Solutions arm of the business.”

The announcement follows the appointment of former Tesco Bank chief executive, Benny Higgins, as chairman.