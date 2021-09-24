Festival focuses on provenance of food and drink

100 venues open

William Willis, left, of Forest Farm, and Robert Lindsay of Six°North

A new festival to showcase food and drink producers launches today aiming to benefit from an increased consumer interest on the provenance of produce.

Led by development agency Opportunity North East, Provenance Festival will allow visitors to more than 100 events to meet the people behind the region’s most recognised brands and new businesses.

Farms, factories, breweries and distilleries will be among the venues opening their doors until 3 October.

Peter Cook, ONE’s Director of Food Drink & Agriculture said: “The level of interest and speed of sign up from both producers and consumers has been fantastic. The passion of the business owners to share their story is evident in the quality of experiences being offered.

“We are delighted to have such a wide range of events for individuals and families to learn about and support local businesses, to hear how they are working to make our food supply more sustainable and, most importantly, to enjoy trying out expectational local produce.

“The uptake is great news for the businesses involved who can expect to benefit from increased footfall and consumer spend over the ten days.

“Ultimately the ambition is for Provenance Festival to grow beyond this year’s pilot to become an annual celebration of the heritage, innovation, quality, provenance and sustainability of food and drink production in the region and to attract visitors nationally and internationally.”

William Willis of Forest Farm, said: “We are passionate about connecting our customers with the origins of our artisan dairy range.

“We’ve had huge interest in our ’Behind the Scenes at Forest Farm’ tour and look forward to welcoming visitors to the farm to meet the cows on a guided tractor and trailer ride, see how the gelato is made and sample our products.”

provenancefestival.com