Ethical chocolate maker wins funding support

Brand backed

The products have won two UK listings

Scottish plant-based chocolate producer Fellow Creatures has secured a £450,000 investment from industry leaders, including the founder of Veganuary.

Following the successful investment round, the Edinburgh-based ethical chocolate maker has landed UK-wide listings with retailer WH Smith and supermarket group Sainsbury’s.

Fellow Creatures’ chocolate, made using creamed coconut, provides a premium alternative to dairy-based chocolate.

The investment was secured through ProVeg’s International’s accelerator programme that helps plant-based brands raise funds.

Veganuary founder Matthew Glover commented: “We’ve seen the plant-based market boom in recent years, particularly with food and drink alternatives that are targeted at vegans and flexitarians alike.

“Fellow Creatures is one brand that has really hit a gap in the market for premium alternatives to our favourite foods.”

Fellow Creatures was created by food entrepreneurs Zsolt Stefkovic and Fraser Doherty,founder of SuperJam and DTC beer subscription club Beer52.