Elder joins dispute team at Aberdein Considine

| September 28, 2021
Aberdein Considine has boosted its dispute resolution team with the appointment of a banking and commercial litigation specialist in Aberdeen. Elaine Elder, who is currently an associate with Aberdein Considine and is based in the city, has worked across a range of contentious matters. 

She developed her knowledge on commercial contracts and corporate law when working in-house as Legal Counsel for Ethos Energy, a subsidiary of Siemens and Wood Group, and latterly she has focused primarily on complex recoveries in relation to business and commercial debt.

Euan McSherry, head of dispute resolution, said: “Elaine is a strong and effective litigator.

“She has developed her experience and skills both inside the firm and externally, bringing a commercial edge to every situation, and we’re delighted to have her moving across to the dispute resolution team.”

