Eight zero solutions firms funded by Michelin SIP

Sarah Petrie: supporting ideas

Eight companies, each focused on alternative energy options to achieve net zero, have been awarded funding as part of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc’s (MSIP) first Innovation Challenge.

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise and a competitive funding call for the challenge was launched in July, resulting in 17 applications.

The funding awarded will allow the successful companies to carry out a range of studies including market research, feasibility and prototyping projects.

Sarah Petrie, innovation director at MSIP said: “Through MSIP’s Innovation Programme we want to support early-stage companies that have an idea, but will benefit from additional support to further test, research and develop that idea into a viable product that can be taken to market.”

Projects selected for MSIP Innovation Challenge 1 funding are:

PlusZero

Enocell

Tronius ;

; Solarskit

Finesse Control Systems

KelpCrofting

Carruthers Renewables

Hydrowheel

PlusZero