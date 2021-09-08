Main Menu

Support for ideas

Eight zero solutions firms funded by Michelin SIP

| September 8, 2021

Sarah Petrie: supporting ideas

Eight companies, each focused on alternative energy options to achieve net zero, have been awarded funding as part of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc’s (MSIP) first Innovation Challenge.

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise and a competitive funding call for the challenge was launched in July, resulting in 17 applications.

The funding awarded will allow the successful companies to carry out a range of studies including market research, feasibility and prototyping projects.

Sarah Petrie, innovation director at MSIP said: “Through MSIP’s Innovation Programme we want to support early-stage companies that have an idea, but will benefit from additional support to further test, research and develop that idea into a viable product that can be taken to market.”

Projects selected for MSIP Innovation Challenge 1 funding are:

  • PlusZero
  • Enocell
  • Tronius;
  • Solarskit
  • Finesse Control Systems
  • KelpCrofting
  • Carruthers Renewables
  • Hydrowheel
  • PlusZero
Deals & Enterprise, Enterprise No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Andrew Donaldson

Nu-Style Products takes first step into England

Andrew Donaldson: step forward Laminate panel manufacturer, Nu-Style Products, is opening its first distribution centreRead More

Tom O'Rourke

Lorry firm MV Commercial buys Fruehauf

Tom O’Rourke: significant day MV Commercial, the Airdrie-based lorry and van dealer, has made theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.