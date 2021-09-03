Main Menu

Dundee industrial estate acquired in £6.5m deal

| September 3, 2021
Chancerygate and JR Capital have acquired G3 Arrol Road in Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate, Dundee from West Ranga Property Group in a £6.5m deal. The sale price reflected a net initial yield of 6.50%.

G3, Arrol Road, Dundee is a prominent multi-let industrial estate, located close to the A90 Kingsway.

Recently refurbished to a high spec level, it offers prime industrial and logistics space, totalling approximately 80,000 sqft.

Let to Scania, Ford and Grimme UK until 2028, 2029 and 2031 respectively with rents ranging from £5.00 sqft to £7.00 sqft . One unit remains vacant. Future rental growth is anticipated due to the strong local market dynamics.

Lismore Real Estate Advisors represented the purchaser, whilst the vendor was advised by CBRE.

