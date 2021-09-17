Duguid moves from Scotland Office to fisheries

New role

David Duguid: new role

Scottish MP David Duguid has been moved from his position as a junior minister in the Scotland Office to become fisheries envoy for the Prime Minister.

The Banff and Buchan MP, who ended 30 years of SNP representation when he won the seat for the Tories in 2017, said it was an “honour” to serve the UK Government for the past 15 months./

“As the MP for a constituency with significant fisheries, agriculture and energy interests, I was particularly glad to provide insight into these key industries.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to help achieve in that post, including the outcomes of the Scottish Seafood Exports Task Force and my influence on the North Sea Transition Deal worth £16 billion to our energy transition to net zero.

“The Prime Minister has asked me to take on a new role as his fisheries envoy which I have accepted and look forward to embracing fully.”

Mr Duguid recently criticised the oil and gas policy of the SNP-Green alliance in the Scottish Government, saying it was necessary to continue investing in the North Sea. His replacement has not been announced.

In other moves, David Rutley has taken up a position as junior minister at the Department for Work and Pensions.