DLA Piper appointed to key COP26 summit role

Legal services

Sharon Fitzgerald: leader

DLA Piper has been appointed by the UK government as the provider of legal services for the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

The firm will provide general commercial support to COP26 including sponsorship agreements.

Edinburgh-based partner Dr Sharon Fitzgerald will lead the project alongside colleagues Jean-Pierre Douglas-Henry, Sarah Bell and Simon Levine.

Mr Douglas-Henry, the firm’s international co-head of sustainability and ESG, said: “With COP26 starting in less than 100 days, all eyes are now turning to Glasgow and it is an absolute honour to be selected as the provider of legal services to COP26.

“Our team is excited to be able to support such a monumental event, one that has the ability to make a positive global change to the climate crisis.”

DLA Piper’s Global Co-CEO Simon Levine, added: “Our mandate is to embed sustainability into the fabric of the firm and this appointment is yet another example of how we are doing just that.

“All our lawyers and clients will be impacted by the outcome of COP26 and it’s an honour to help our clients transition to a sustainable future, as well as our own business.”