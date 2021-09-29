Demand leads to new HQ for Edinburgh Boiler Company

Business expansion

By a Daily Business reporter |

Growth: Mark Glasgow.

An increase in demand has seen The Edinburgh Boiler Company open a new headquarters in the city.

The capital’s largest boiler installer, the firm’s rapid growth in recent years has prompted the expansion to a bigger base.

Measuring 4000 square feet, the new premises in Dalkeith is quadruple the size of the company’s previous home, the expansion coming as the firm marks its sixth year of operation.

The company has grown from eight employees in 2015 to 30 full-time members of staff.

The new HQ will house the Energy Training Academy, the first of a series of such learning centres which managing director Mark Glasgow plans to establish throughout Scotland in a bid to address the skills shortage in the sector.

“Moving premises gives us a good foundation to expand into the other areas we are focusing on, particularly the training academy and renewables,” he said.

“We thought the original base was big enough at the time but due to our growth, we had to look at a bigger headquarters.

“We can now grow into this space, which is ideal for the business plan going forward. The larger space will also allow us to implement inventory and stock control, helping us to do jobs more quickly such as same-day boiler installations and repairs.

“The staff are able to streamline a lot of processes which helps us further improve our customer service with increased efficiency.”