De Silva joins intelligence firm Brainnwave as CCO

Digital data

Scottish business intelligence firm Brainnwave has appointed Ray De Silva as chief commercial officer as it embarks on a multi-million-pound scale-up of its ‘augmented intelligence’ programme. Mr De Silva’s commercial experience spans more than 20 years working for enterprises such as Vodafone Group and GSMA, as well as launching and scaling fintech companies, including ShuttleGlobal, Yordex and HUBX.

His appointment marks Brainnwave’s expansion into London, where it will grow its commercial team before international expansion planned for later in the year.

Steve Coates, CEO at Brainnwave, said: “Business leaders are hungry for new ways of analysing information to spot opportunities, and now’s the time for someone with Ray’s expertise to join the team. We have big ambitions and Ray will be crucial to our next phase.”

Mr De Silva added: “Organisations can either live or die based on how they respond to digital transformation. The way that Brainnwave’s augmented intelligence solution harnesses valuable data to identify growth and support strategic decision making is a no-brainer.”