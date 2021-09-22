de Dorlodot to drive hiring at Capital Credit Union

Finance

Capital Credit Union has appointed Charline de Dorlodot as head of business development & marketing to spearhead a recruitment drive and support existing members struggling to cope with Covid-related financial problems.

Ms de Dorlodot (pictured) was previously head of marketing at an Edinburgh headquartered international architect firm and has sales and business development experience with a food and drink start up and a travel group. She also spent time organising equestrian events around the world for a specialist events company.

Capital’s chief executive, Marlene Shiels, said: “We are actively working with many employers across east central Scotland to reach greater numbers of people to introduce them to the benefits of dealing with an ethical financial services provider.

“Charline will have an important role to play tailoring support packages for them.”

Ms de Dorlodot said: “Given everything that has happened in the last year and a half, I feel there is a great sense of purpose to what I’m being asked to do. Empowering our members to build financial resilience is extremely rewarding.”